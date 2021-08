Rowan Blanchard (Snowpiercer) and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) have signed on to star in an untitled coming-of-age film, which Sammi Cohen is directing for Hulu. The film scripted by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham centers on an aspiring artist who is forced to join her high school track team, using it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. Later, though, she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate, only then discovering what real love feels like. Blanchard will play Paige, the aspiring artist who’s thrust out of her comfort zone. Cravalho will portray AJ, an elusive track star who has...