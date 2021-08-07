Letter to the editor: Freeze the infrastructure effort and provide honest accounting

In the same month we celebrate our nation’s Declaration of Independence, this year we can also celebrate an amazing 50% reduction — at least temporarily — of childhood poverty. In Montana, 15% of our children live in poverty. On July 15, the federal government distributed $15 billion in the first of six monthly payments to the families of almost 60 million American children. This economic transformation was made possible by expansion of the Child Tax Credit in President Biden’s congressionally approved American Rescue Plan.