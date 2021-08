July 26-Aug 1: Results from the Mariners, Hops, Canadians and Pickles and more info on baseball.Here's a daily look at baseball: TUESDAY, JULY 27 Pro baseball Astros 8, Mariners 6 — On a busy trade day (including with their current opponent), Seattle rallied late against Houston but came up short, and one of the new players factored into the comeback. Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs (on his homer in the first inning off Chris Flexen) for Houston, which had 15 hits. Jarred Kelenic's two-run single drew Seattle within 8-4 in...