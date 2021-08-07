Cancel
Fall camp has begun for the Cornhuskers; just 3 weeks until season opener against Illinois

By Keegan Cooper
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Seven practices are in the books with 18 more to go for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team. The season opener against Illinois is a little more than three weeks away, which has Nebraska putting the finishing touches on week one of fall camp on Friday. Scott Frost said he's been really pleased with the effort and attitude he's seen from his guys through seven practices, despite all the different things they've thrown at them so far.

