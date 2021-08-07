Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Five children killed in early morning East St. Louis fire

By Seth Lemon
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

Firefighters located two deceased children in one of the bedrooms of the East St. Louis, Illinois apartment. Rescuers found three other children dead on the kitchen floor.

