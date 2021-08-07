Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.
Tellez led off the bottom of the 10th by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García just inside the third-base line and into left field. His big hit gave Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory. García and San Francisco's Brandon Belt each hit solo homers.
