Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Tellez led off the bottom of the 10th by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García just inside the third-base line and into left field. His big hit gave Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory. García and San Francisco's Brandon Belt each hit solo homers.

