Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray storm possible Saturday
Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible Saturday. Lows in the 70s. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app . Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Saturday Stray storm. High: 87, Low: 73 Sunday : Isolated storms. High: 90, Low:72 Monday : Showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 74 Tuesday : Still hot and humid, heat index near 100. High: 91, Low: 71 Wednesday : Humid, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70 Thursday : Still warm. High: 86, Low: 68 Friday : Pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66 Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone Get the free AccuWeather app for Android Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English. i
