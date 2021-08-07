Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray storm possible Saturday

Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qrXyC_0bKW41xD00

Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible Saturday. Lows in the 70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app .

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday Stray storm. High: 87, Low: 73

Sunday
: Isolated storms. High: 90, Low:72

Monday : Showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 74

Tuesday : Still hot and humid, heat index near 100. High: 91, Low: 71

Wednesday : Humid, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Thursday : Still warm. High: 86, Low: 68

Friday : Pleasant. High: 82, Low: 66

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English. i

Comments / 0

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Weather#Weather Info#Chicago Area#Abc7 Chicago Accuweather#Abc7 Newscasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy