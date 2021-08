Webb allowed a run on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings versus the Dodgers on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander has allowed just four runs across 18 innings (four starts) since he returned from a shoulder injury. Webb outdueled Dodgers starter Julio Urias in Tuesday's contest, although the former has now gone four straight starts without a decision. For the year, Webb has a solid 3.36 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 70:22 K:BB through 67 innings. He lines up for a challenging home start versus Houston this weekend.