Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Being marked PDT on H1-B?

By Asked in Seattle, WA
avvo.com
 6 days ago

Am currently on my Cap-Gap I-20 and my H1-b visa is supposed to start on October 1st, 2021. Currently, as per SEC laws, we are allowed up to 3-day trades in 5 trading days. If we exceed that, we get marked as a Pattern Day Trader. I have the below questions:

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pattern Day Trader#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
BusinessPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Could a Fourth Check Be Coming Soon?

The pandemic put a damper on America’s economy in 2020. As a result, Americans received three rounds of stimulus checks. These checks helped to keep many citizens above water. At the same time, they helped to boost the economy in many areas. Most of our economy is directly linked to consumer spending. So, those who were still financially stable throughout the pandemic had a little more spending power. This gave the economy a shot in the arm in some areas.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would take to get a Delta variant vaccine booster.
HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Employers should not dismiss unvaccinated employees

According to the Guardian, when CNN’s president Jeff Zucker told staff about the firing, he reminded them that vaccines were mandatory when working in the US office or when they meet other employees. HR’s role in vaccinations:. Do you need a coronavirus vaccine before attending the workplace?. Suzanne Staunton, employment...
MarketsUbergizmo

Man Regains Access To 10 Million Dogecoin After Forgetting His Password

The man had purchased a stash of Dogecoin back in 2015 where it was worth $1,500. However, as you might have noticed, over the years, the value of Dogecoin has risen where his 10 million stash was now worth about $3 million. The only problem was that he forgot the PIN to his Android wallet.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Will SOLO Stock Rebound or Fall More After Its Q2 Earnings?

Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) stock is down 3 percent on Aug. 12 and 75 percent from its 52-week high. What's SOLO's stock price forecast and is it a good long-term investment now?. Article continues below advertisement. Electrameccanica is a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The company’s flagship product is...
Financial Reportsinsurancebusinessmag.com

IGI delivers Q2, H1 numbers

Specialist commercial (re)insurer International General Insurance Holdings (IGI) has published its financial results for the second quarter and first half of the year, which chair and chief executive Wasef Jabsheh believes are a reflection of the company’s track record. Here are the numbers for IGI in the three and six...
MarketsFlorida Star

Indian Pharma Market Reports 14% Year-On-Year Growth In July: Rating Agency

MUMBAI, India — Credit rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Aug. 10 that 13.7 percent year-on-year revenue growth in India’s pharmaceutical market during 2021 was led by continued demand normalization post the high growth months of April and May. “The growth in June was lower at 14.1 percent,” the agency said in a statement. “The higher growth in […]
Financial Reportsinsurancebusinessmag.com

QBE reports H1 financial results

QBE Insurance Group Limited has published its interim results for the half year ended June 30 (1H21), and the Sydney-headquartered global insurer is the bearer of good news. From 1H20’s $712 million net loss after tax, the group bounced back to a statutory net profit after tax of $441 million this time around. QBE attributed the result to a “material turnaround” in both underwriting and investment returns.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) Reports Q2 Loss of $33.65/share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) reported Q2 EPS of ($33.65), versus ($196.81) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $672 million, versus $647 thousand reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Alight, Inc....
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Georgia Capital swings to profit as NAV per share increases

Georgia Capital PLC - Tbilisi-based investor in businesses in Georgia - Reports net asset value per share of GEL54.48 at the end of June, or around USD17.00, up 16% from GEL46.80 at the end of March. Total portfolio value on June 30 is GEL3.25 billion, up 12% from GEL2.91 billion on December 31. Swings to pretax profit of GEL325.2 million in first half of year from loss of GEL554.5 million in same period last year.
Stocksinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Conocophillips

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) on Monday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 35.26% above the present share price of $55.45. Hanold expects Conocophillips to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Financial Reportsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hiscox unveils H1 financial results

It’s the turn of specialist global insurer Hiscox Ltd to share its story of turning things around – from last year’s $138.9 million pre-tax loss in the first half to H1 2021’s profit before tax of $133.4 million. “This is a good result driven by strong performances across all our...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Stellantis N.V. H1 2021 RESULTS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Following is a summary of the "Stellantis N.V. H1 2021 RESULTS" press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the Stellantis corporate website: https://www.stellantis.com Â
Financial Reportsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Everest unveils Q2, H1 numbers

Everest Re Group has seen massive earnings growth in both the second quarter and first half of 2021. In the three-month span, Everest posted a net income worth $680 million. In the same period last year, the insurance group’s net income stood at $190.9 million. Net operating income, meanwhile, surged from Q2 2020’s $82.9 million to $587 million this time around.
Economygold-eagle.com

Chinese gold output falls in H1

Beijing (Aug 3) China’s H1 gold output dropped 10.18% to 152.75 tonnes, as production was affected by safety inspections following some coal mine accidents, the China Gold Association said on Tuesday. The eastern Shandong province reported two gold mine accidents in the first half, killing at least 16 people. The...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

L'Oreal H1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), Thursday reported first-half 2021 net profit excluding non-recurring items of 2.60 billion euros or 4.63 euros per share, up from 2.14 billion euros or 3.82 euro per share last year. Sales for the first half rose to 15.196 billion euros...

Comments / 0

Community Policy