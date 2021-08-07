HPD union frustrated, confused over new city mask mandate
Houston - The President of the Houston Police Officers’ Union (HPOU) is voicing concerns over the city’s new mandatory mask mandate for municipal workers. "Our officers should not be forced, or mandated, to wear the masks," said HPOU President Douglas Griffith. "We believe our officers can do without it. The citizens aren’t wearing them. It’s not going to do us any good. Most of our officers have been vaccinated."www.fox26houston.com
Comments / 1