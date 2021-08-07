Cancel
Immigration

Applying for permanent residence from asylum after 14 years?

San Francisco, CA
 6 days ago

I went for an interview today for my permanent residence, unfortunately they told me that I need my asylum approval notice for them to proceed. They will send my case to an asylum office and I’ll have to wait for them to contact me. Will it affect me that I waited a long time to apply for a green card and what can I expect? I tried contacting the agency that helped my mother when she applied for my asylum but they don’t have the document. The lady who interviewed me told me that I’m okay legally but they can work on my i485 since I don’t have that form and because it’s been quiet some time as well. Thank you for any advice.

