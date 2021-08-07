Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

After Carlsbad Group Sues State Over Masks for K-12 Students, OC School Board Plans to Follow Suit

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kWDlq_0bKW2ve200
A teacher adjusts a mask on one of her students at Lafayette Elementary School in Clairemont on the first day back to school. Photo by Chris Stone

The Orange County Board of Education plans to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom over the state’s mandate that K-12 students must wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.

The board’s vote this week follows a suit filed by parent groups in San Diego County that challenges the mask mandate in schools.

Let Them Breathe, located in Carlsbad, and Reopen California Schools filed a joint lawsuit against the state regarding the state’s facial covering, asymptomatic testing and close contact quarantine guidance for K-12 schools.

According to the local suit, Let Them Breathe officials believe “that masking students is unnecessary, ineffective, and harmful to their mental, physical, social, and emotional wellbeing.”

The Orange County board members want to target Newsom’s ongoing assertion of emergency rule-making powers due to the coronavirus pandemic, specifically the school mask mandate, issued last month.

“When necessary, the board will fight to protect the health, safety and welfare of our county’s kids at school. Unfortunately, with the governor’s most recent action to force Orange County’s children, even those as young as 5 and 6 years old, to endure an academic year covering their faces for hours on end, the time to fight has come again,” according to a statement posted on the board’s website.

Newsom, in an appearance in San Bernardino County, said the goal is “to keep our kids safe.”

The governor said he expects school districts across the state to follow all safety recommendations, which he said “are in line with the CDC and aligned with the American Academy of Pediatrics, which I’m more interested in their counsel and advice than, respectfully, those that are seeking to move in the direction of Florida and other states.”

Dr. Dan Cooper of UC Irvine’s Institute for Immunology, who has been active in the university’s COVID-19 pandemic research, disputed the board’s statement that children are not at risk from the coronavirus.

Cooper though has been a consistent vocal advocate of keeping children in schools. He led a research project that investigated how the Roman Catholic schools opened up classrooms and mitigated the spread of the virus. He also rejects any argument that face coverings are harmful to children.

“Show me one paper that identifies substantial harms of masking,” Cooper said. “I dare them to show me one single paper that says children were damaged because we asked them to wear a mask.”

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told City News Service she doesn’t see much legal merit to the case.

“That is all political theater,” Foley said. “The courts themselves are requiring masks. So, you know, I don’t know how far they’re going to get on that one.”

Foley added that requiring face coverings for students “is the last restrictive means to protect the public’s health, especially the children.”

Foley noted that there are 11 children hospitalized at Children’s Hospital of Orange County with COVID-19.

The board said it retained a legal firm to handle the case prob bono, so the challenge “will not incur legal fees to Orange County’s taxpayers.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
State
Florida State
Orange County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Carlsbad, CA
Education
Orange County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
County
Orange County, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Cooper
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Schools#Catholic Schools#Cdc#School Districts#Oc School Board Plans#Reopen California Schools#Cdc#Uc Irvine#Institute For Immunology#Roman Catholic#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego Oasis Seeks Volunteers for Digital Divide Program to Benefit Seniors

A local nonprofit that supports seniors is seeking volunteers to train older adults interested in mastering technology via tablets, the internet and more. Through its Digital Divide Program, San Diego Oasis provides Samsung tablets, internet for 12 months and training on how to engage with technology. A coupon is also offered for free classes to not only promote active learning, but engage with other local older adults.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Online Vehicle Seller Carvana to Pay $850,000 to Settle Suit Over Licensing Dispute

Online vehicle seller Carvana will pay $850,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging it was operating in California without a dealer’s or transporter’s license, officials said. District attorney’s offices in San Diego, Santa Clara and Ventura counties joined the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division in leading the investigation and prosecution in the case.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pure Water Oceanside Project to Receive $1.7 Million Federal Grant

The Secretary of the Interior will be recommending a $1.7 million grant award for construction of the Pure Water Oceanside project, it was announced Friday. The funding will be awarded via the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART: Title XVI WIIN Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects funding opportunity. Oceanside is one of 11 applicants named in the federal appropriations process for this funding.

Comments / 4

Community Policy