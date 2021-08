Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Thursday backed the call to add 300 additional emergency shelter beds to Salt Lake County’s homeless system. “I want any Utahn who needs shelter — who wants a warm, safe place to sleep at night — to have that option by December of this year. We cannot go another year, let alone another winter, without the adequate space to shelter every single person who is out there on the street right now,” Mendenhall said.