Del Mar Results Friday August 6th, 2021

(Knicks Go wins the G1 Whitney at Saratoga / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) In the buildup to Saturday’s prestigious Grade 1, $1 million Whitney, trainer Brad Cox talked about his optimism that Knicks Go would appreciate running two turns at Saratoga Race Course. The reigning Eclipse Award-winning trainer’s words proved prophetic, as the accomplished 5-year-old surged to the front and never relinquished the lead in a gate-to-wire 4 1/2-length victory in the 1 1/8-mile Whitney at the Spa.