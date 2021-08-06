Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Genshin Impact: How to Beat Pyro Hypostasis

By Ethan Anderson
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact added a huge amount of new content in the recent 2.0 update, including brand-new world bosses. If you’re having trouble with the Pyro Hypostasis, we can help. Here’s how to beat the Pyro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Pyro Hypostasis Guide. Where to Find the Pyro Hypostasis.

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydro#Tinders#The Electro Hypostasis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Katheryne Genshin Impact: Who is She?

Most Travelers are probably quite familiar with Katheryne, the Adventurer's Guild receptionist in Genshin Impact. She's the young woman who gives players their daily commissions, helps send characters on expeditions, and offers rewards when players increase their Adventure Rank. But beneath her friendly appearance, Katheryne might be hiding some unexpected...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards (July) - How to claim them

Genshin Impact finally made its way to the Amazon Prime Gaming listing. And that means more loot for us, so long as you're an Amazon Prime subscriber that is. If you are but aren't sure how to grab these rewards, this article will outline the steps for how to claim them.
Comicsvg247.com

Genshin Impact Sakura Arborism: How to remove juvenile antics

The Genshin Impact Sakura Arborism quest is a risky endeavor to rid Thunder Sakura of a mysterious problem, though you can’t access it right away. There’s another, lengthier quest to finish first, but as with most quests in Inazuma, Sakura Arborism is worth the time to finish. You get a generous helping of rewards for a fairly short quest.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Aloy in Genshin Impact: release date, how to get, skills and more

The Genshin Impact Aloy character reveal was quite the surprise but great news for Horizon Zero Dawn fans: an anime version of Aloy will soon join the game as a playable character. Developer miHoYo managed to surprise both player and dataminer alike by suddenly announcing the crossover in a Tweet on July 22nd. And here’s the best part: this five-star Cryo huntress is 100% free!
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Automaton Front Genshin Impact: How to Complete the Challenge

Genshin Impact's Automaton Front is the fourth stage of the Thunder Sojourn event currently going on in the game. To complete the challenge, players will need to take on and defeat the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Here's how to get through this stage of the quest. Automaton Front Genshin Impact: How...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Genshin Impact Yanfei Build Guide

Yanfei is a 4-star Pyro Catalyst character in Genshin Impact, and she's one of the current rate-up 4-star characters on "The Heron's Court" banner. If you're looking to pull for Yanfei, you might want to know how to build her to maximize her potential. Despite her occupation as a legal...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock Araumi Underground Domain

Genshin Impact’s world is a big one and it contains various Domains that players can complete to earn a number of rewards. If you’re wondering how to unlock the new one in Araumi that was added in the 2.0 update, we’re here to help. Here’s how to unlock the Araumi underground Domain in Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Crown of Insight guide: How to obtain, invest, and more

The characters in Genshin Impact are the center of attraction. As players advance through the content the enemies get progressively harder, especially the Spiral Abyss. With this arrives the need to upgrade characters levels and talents for which travelers require materials including talent books and weekly boss drop materials. Multiple characters share these materials and dictate the player’s decision, as resources are limited. Farming the materials can get cumbersome, especially the weekly boss materials because each boss has three types of items, and getting the desired item is purely based on luck (rng). Therefore, players need to be extremely careful handling the limited resources they get. In this guide, we will take a look at what the Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact is, how to obtain it, and which character to invest in.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact Inazuma Craftable Weapons: Stats, how to obtain, and comparison with other F2P weapons

The long-awaited Inazuma update for Genshin Impact has finally arrived, bringing with it a new set of Inazuma-themed weapons. Weapons are essential in increasing the versatility and stats of the characters like attack, energy recharge, etc. In Genshin Impact you can obtain weapons by pulling on any of three banners and getting the perfect weapon. This takes a lot of time based on the luck of the player and if you are looking for a five-star weapon the wait will be longer or you will have to invest a lot of money. For many players, it is more feasible to find good outside of the Gacha system. Luckily, Genshin Impact offers players the ability to craft weapons at the blacksmith’s shop. In this article, we will look at the craftable weapons in the Inazuma map in Genshin Impact, how to craft them, and compare them with the previously available craftable and F2P weapons.
Agriculturedbltap.com

Where to Find Valberry in Genshin Impact

Valberry is a Mondstadt specialty in Genshin Impact found only in certain locations. Not only does it look delicious, it's a material used to ascend certain characters, so it's important to know how to gather them. Valberries are used to ascend Lisa, Noelle, and Rosaria. If you're leveling up these...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact: Naku Weed Locations

There are plenty of collectibles and useful items to find in Genshin Impact, and they’re hidden all over the game’s large map. If you’re having trouble finding Naku Weed, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the Naku Weed locations in Genshin Impact. Naku Weed Locations in Genshin Impact. Naku...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Genshin Impact Battle of Revenge: How to raise Inazuma Reputation

Genshin Impact Battle of Revenge is an Inazuma reputation quest with some vague unlock requirements. Battle of Revenge is tied to a Daily Commission, which means starting it is somewhat random. The quest is also bugged, but here’s how you should be able to start it. Genshin Impact Battle of...
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Genshin Impact trailer introduces Yoimiya

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a new trailer for the game that introduces us to Yoimiya, the newest member of the roster. Yoimiya is a five-star pyro bow user who specializes in burst damage and can also continue to damage enemies after leaving the field. She has access to a normal attack that delivers five shots with her bow and a charge attack that deals increased damage and has two levels.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Genshin Impact sakura cleansing – how to complete these quests

Genshin Impact is an expansive open-world RPG that has plenty of content, giving you hours upon hours of entertainment at your fingertips. Mihoyo continuously updates its title, bringing more content to the game every few weeks. As part of the 2.0 update, Inazuma became an explorable map, bringing with it a ton of new quests, including world, archon, and daily commissions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy