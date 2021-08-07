Moore Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Teen Wanted On Murder Charge, 4 Other Teens Arrested

Five teenagers were charged with murder in the first degree in connection with the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Marquis Hawkins. Hawkins was murdered Wednesday, July 28. “It was a very complex incident. When we arrived, we didn’t expect that there would be five suspects. A witness to the incident said all 5 had ran into the woods, the wooded area, and left the vehicle there so it kind of made things a little different than normal,” said Lt. Kevin Brown with the Moore Police Department.