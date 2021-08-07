Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Catholic of New Iberia

Catholic of New Iberia Panthers

2020 Record: 6-4

District: 7-2A

Head Coach: Scott Wattigny

Notes: The Panthers have 25 seniors on their roster

"We want to go all the way. That's one thing that we've been stressing all this year that we need to finish this year with a ring," said Head Coach Scott Wattigny.

Catholic High of New Iberia is coming off 6-4 season a year ago where they made an appearance in the division 3 state quarterfinals. This year, they will rely on their experience with 25 seniors on the squad to take them that next step forward.

Wattigny is entering his second year with the panthers. And having a year already under his belt is only going to enhance the chemistry and bond with the team.

"These guys feel more comfortable, no different than I feel more comfortable. So that experience of getting a chance to not only go through the fire last year with the transition but now getting that experience of being together for a longer period of time, I know they feel comfortable. I feel comfortable. I love where we're at right now. We were we're fired up and we were geared up ready to go."

Catholic High player, KK Reno said, "Coach first came in, we ain't know that much about him or none of that. But now this year I feel like the whole team knew because we got to know him last year and this year he just, we just keep learning more and more about him and be like him each and every day."

And of course, KK Reno will be worth the price of admission once again in 2021. Reno accounted for more than 1200 total yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior. He'll be focusing a little more on the running back position this season while still playing a good amount on defense. Heck, it's no wonder his teammates and coaches refer to him as "Mr. Everything"

"It's gonna be bigger and better than what it was last year, I mean I think he finished number two in the Acadiana area in terms of rushing," Wittigny said. "He was one of the top running backs or rushing attacks in the state last year. We're gonna, we're gonna utilize him a lot."

"I'm just trying to look at when I leave," said Reno. "I just want them to remember me as being a leader.. like everything I did, I hope that I did right for them and that they look up and try to do what I did, or do better."

------------------------------------------------------------

