Sip in Sunset's August Art Walk

Sip in Sunset with the locals during the Uncorked Art Walk, available to the public on even months, and the first Fridays of the month.

Galleries along Napoleon Avenue were open tonight to everyone and gave them an opportunity to view and purchase one-of-a-kind local art pieces and visit with some of the artists.

Café Josephine provided wine and tasty hors-d'oeuvres at each gallery, they say.

Participating galleries included Artworks by Ted Bertrand, boho, The Funky Flea, and Jerilyn's Fused Glass Art Gallery.

"We have this every other month on the even months on the first Friday," said Fused Glass Artist and store owner Jerilyn Guidry LaVergne. "My place, Jerilyns Fused Glass Gallery, Boho, The Funky Flee, And Art by Ted Bertrand, there are four places to come and visit and of course a nice restaurant to come and have a nice meal in."

