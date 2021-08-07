Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunset, LA

Sip in Sunset's August Art Walk

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gf9cT_0bKW1ezY00

Sip in Sunset with the locals during the Uncorked Art Walk, available to the public on even months, and the first Fridays of the month.

Galleries along Napoleon Avenue were open tonight to everyone and gave them an opportunity to view and purchase one-of-a-kind local art pieces and visit with some of the artists.

Café Josephine provided wine and tasty hors-d'oeuvres at each gallery, they say.

Participating galleries included Artworks by Ted Bertrand, boho, The Funky Flea, and Jerilyn's Fused Glass Art Gallery.

"We have this every other month on the even months on the first Friday," said Fused Glass Artist and store owner Jerilyn Guidry LaVergne. "My place, Jerilyns Fused Glass Gallery, Boho, The Funky Flee, And Art by Ted Bertrand, there are four places to come and visit and of course a nice restaurant to come and have a nice meal in."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Sunset, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Glass Art#Fused Glass Artist#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Scott, LAPosted by
KATC News

2021 Scott Boudin Festival Queen's Pageant

The Scott Boudin Festival Association, Inc. held their 2021 Scott Boudin Festival Queen's Pageant Competition today at the Scott Event Center. The competitors wore formal evening gowns and presented their best smiles to a charming audience excited to take this step in a year such as this one.
Opelousas, LAPosted by
KATC News

Depression Era Glass Exhibit to visit a Opelousas museum

The Louisiana Orphan Train Museum will present "An American Glass Exhibit of the Depression Era" for the month of September. The depression glassware, made between 1929-1939 and often clear or colored translucent machine-made glassware, was distributed free or at low cost in the US and Canada around the time of the Great Depression.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Beaullieu Dog Park set to close on Wednesday

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s PARC Department will close Beaullieu Dog Park, located at 411 W Bluebird Drive in Lafayette, beginning Wednesday, August 11. The Public Works Department will be completing drainage work, hydroseeding bare areas, and putting temporary fencing around the hydro seeded areas.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
KATC News

October Jazz Fest canceled due to COVID

The re-scheduled October version of New Orleans Jazz Fest has been canceled. "As a result of the exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announced that the 2021 edition of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.... will not occur as planned," a post on the Jazz Fest Facebook page states. "We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional time frame."
New Iberia, LAPosted by
KATC News

History made in New Iberia with a catholic parish

A New Iberia church opened its family life center today with an official ribbon cutting. This history in the making comes after 30 years, the community tells KATC. Saint Edward Catholic Church will use the new Saint Katharine Drexel Family Life Center to widen its services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy