NHP Trooper May saves lives through organ donation

Trooper Micah May’s promise to protect and serve carrying far beyond his time with the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“Micah had one last thing to do,” said Michael Kitchen with Central Church. “That was save the lives of four perfect strangers because he was an organ donor.

On Friday, Trooper May’s body was laid to rest in a somber ceremony at Central Church in Henderson. He died after being hit by a car following a pursuit, but not before he was able to donate his heart, liver, and both kidneys.

Yet Trooper May lives on through the four recipients who received his organs.

“There’s such a beauty when someone says ‘yes’ to becoming an organ donor,” said Christina Hernandez, Communications & Engagement Liaison, Nevada Donor Network.

The Nevada Donor Network says so many more lives are saved and impacted when a patient receives this selfless, priceless gift.

“When you register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor, you have the potential to save up to eight lives through organ donation and 75 or more through tissue donation,” said Hernandez.

“Saying yes to becoming a heroic donor is one of the most incredible legacies you can leave behind.”

The donation a light at the end of a dark tunnel for the families of the recipient as well as the donor’s.

Through his donation, Trooper May leaving behind a legacy of hope, strength and life, as well as his legacy of service to the Southern Nevada community.

“I’d like to think for the last week and a half, he’s been poking his head out of the clouds, taking daredevil leaps between them, while mischievously bringing rain and rainbow to Las Vegas,” said Paul May, Trooper May’s brother.

According to the Nevada Donor Network, 60 percent of Nevadans are registered donors. Many of them are first responders. For more information on becoming a registered donor, go to nvdonor.org .

