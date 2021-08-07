Virtual job fair seeks Nueces County Jailers

A serious shortage of jailers in Nueces County is the reason behind a virtual job fair coming up next week.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend us hosting the job fair Wednesday, August 11th. They say 50 jailers are needed now with a higher than average salary.

Robert Reyna with Workforce Solutions says although it's a high number of particular jobs, it hasn't been unusual for Coastal Bend businesses and companies to reach out for even hundreds of employees.

"There's been a number of businesses that have been opening up recently. The steel industry in the San Pat area is obviously taking off. All of a sudden, the Coastal Bend area has a steel industry and with it, 25, 50, 100 jobs for businesses that didn't exist before. Then of course we are seeing large increases in the number of individuals that are needed for jobs throughout the leisure and hospitality industry. So larger numbers associated with the jobs employers are trying to fill is actually the trend we've been seeing in a lot of sectors," said Reyna.

The virtual job fair starts at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 11th and runs until noon. Starting pay for deputy cadets is $15.44/hour.

Link to Virtual Job Fair