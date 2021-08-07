Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Justin Timberlake Mourns The Death Of His Longtime Backup Singer Nicole Hurst: ‘Beautiful Soul’

By Jessica Wang
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q015G_0bKW1PhX00
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake’s longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst has died. Read the singer’s touching tribute to the ‘beautiful soul.’

Justin Timberlake penned a tribute to his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst following her death this week. The singer, 40, shared a series of throwback photos and videos with Nicole and mourned the loss of the vocalist that he often referred to as his “sister” on Friday, Aug. 6. ET Canada reported on Friday that the vocalist passed after a battle with cancer.

“My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week,” the singer began his post. “Nicole lit up every room she walked into. On and off the stage she was a constant source of joy and positivity. Some things feel so unfair and we will never understand why they happen.”

Justin continued, “What I do know is that we were blessed to laugh with her, to travel with her, and to experience her infectious smile and love for a life filled with music. Nicole, it’s not enough to say that I am going to miss you dearly. Thank you for your light. I will do my best to carry that with me.”

“I love you, my sister,” he concluded. The background vocalist, who has also performed with Kelly Clarkson and Janet Jackson, has discussed her diagnosis before. In an interview with ABC 13 Houston in October 2015, Nicole recalled learning that she had breast cancer at the age of 31 while preparing for Justin’s tour with Jay-Z in July 2013.

“I was diagnosed with Stage 2 triple positive breast cancer,” Nicole said. “I think one of my first thoughts was, ‘Am I going to die?'” She continued, “I had four months of chemo followed by my surgery which I had a mastectomy.” Nicole revealed that her tumor “doubled in size,” escalating to Stage 3. “I was in the bathroom on the floor bawling my eyes out and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I’m going through this Lord but I trust you.'” she said. “‘I trust that you are going to get me through this.'”

By 2015, Nicole was in remission. In 2019, however, the cancer returned and had spread to her brain. The late vocalist shared a series of intimate snapshots from the hospital on her Instagram and detailed the new diagnosis. “My battle isn’t over yet, and I don’t know what the future holds…really none of us do,” Nicole wrote, in part, in the caption. “I hope this post will inspire you to live courageously in your present moment and recognize that with its many ups and downs, life is still beautiful.”

Comments / 58

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Justin Timberlake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Soul#Et Canada#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Justin Timberlake Reponds to Britney Spears' Heartbreaking Conservatorship Speech

Britney Spears testified during her conservatorship hearing in Los Angeles, revealing the horrific restrictions put on her life for the last 13 years by her father, Jamie Spears. Her devastating statement drew lots of celebrities' support, including from her ex-boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake. "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," the "Mirrors" singer tweeted. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Justin Timberlake kept busy by family

Justin Timberlake has blamed his children for his "unavailability" after his friend Lance Bass jokingly complained about his failure to reply to text messages.
Celebritieskfrxfm.com

Justin Timberlake Celebrates 20 Years of NSYNC Album Celebrity

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Singer/actor Justin Timberlake (C) performs onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) It has been 20 long years since NSYNC’s Celebrity album dropped. To celebrate, Justin Timberlake posted...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

These pictures of NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez will shake your heart

We promise you: Photos from Justin Timberlake’s past and JC Chasez They will make you feel all kinds of emotions. To celebrate JC’s birthday, JT shared some sweet snapshots from his days in NSYNC. The singer of Can’t Stop The Feeling took to his Instagram Stories on August 8 to post a couple of adorable photos of the two in their youth while ruling the world as members of the famous boy band. Justin captioned the first shared photo of the two, “Happy birthday to my brother @jcchasezofficial. We’ve come a long way.”
Celebritiespapermag.com

Here's Why Justin Timberlake Ghosted Lance Bass

Following a popular TikTok trend, former NSYNC band member Lance Bass danced in front of a green-screen on Sunday, captioning the video "When JT finally responds to my text." Naturally, the video went viral on TikTok with commenters asking for more "J[T] and Lance content." Bass' co-star, Justin Timberlake, responded to the slight shade on Instagram with a lighthearted comment, giving him a peek into his busy life as a father: "Once these babies show up ... your unavailability will make sense bro."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Dr. Dre's Daughter LaTanya Young's Tragic Life

Dr. Dre is worth a serious amount of cash. A whopping $780 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star is one of the richest rappers in the world, having made millions from his musical offerings as well as his hugely successful business venture, Beats By Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. Yes, billion. The star lives quite the lavish lifestyle to reflect that too, including living in a $40 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, which he purchased from Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (per Los Angeles Times). But life for his eldest daughter is quite different.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...

Comments / 58

Community Policy