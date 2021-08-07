Central Park's beloved barred owl killed in accident
A barred owl who garnered a lot of love and attention after taking up resident in Central Park has died. Barry, as she came to be known, collided with a park maintenance vehicle while flying low in search of food. Since making a home for herself in The Ramble last year, she had attracted the adoration of bird watchers and passersby. RELATED | Barred Owl spotted searching for squirrels in Central Park Manhattan Bird Alert tweeted Friday that Barry's "wondrous and beautiful presence" will be missed. ALSO READ | NYPD officers save baby who stopped breathing in Brooklyn
