The Headline From Camp Today: Practice Got Chippy On Saturday. The Bucs might be a little tired of hitting each other in the middle of the hot summer, as the intensity picked up a notch to start the weekend. We saw our first training camp scuffle early on in practice during special teams drills, thanks to outside linebackers Ladarius Hamilton and Elijah Ponder throwing punches at each other. The fight did not last long, though, as defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e quickly broke things up and practice resumed.