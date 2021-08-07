Loaded with elite prospects, Rangers’ minor league system could be solution to rebuild

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers jumped out to an early 2–0 lead in the 1st inning and added 2 more runs in the 7th inning as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 4–1 on Thursday night. SS Donovan Walton (2x5), DH Brian O’Keefe (2x4, RBI) and 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x3, RBI, BB) each recorded multi-hit games, while LF Jake Fraley (1x4, 2 RBI), CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, R), 2B Alen Hanson (1x2, 2B) and 3B/2B Jack Reinheimer (1x3, R) each collected 1 of the team’s 10 hits. In 2 games on rehab assignment with the Rainiers, Fraley is batting .200 (1x5) with 2 RBI and 2 walks. Starter Penn Murfee (4.1,4,1,1,3,6) allowed 1 run on 4 hits, while walking 3 and striking out 6 over 4.1 innings, but did not factor into the decision. LH Daniel Zamora (0.2,0,0,0,1,2), RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,1,0), RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,0,0,0,1,0), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,1,0) and RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,1,0,0,0,0) combined to allow 1 hit, walked 4 and struck out 2 over 4.2 innings in relief. Zamora improved to 2–0 with the win, while Schlitter recorded his 2nd save.
Comments / 0