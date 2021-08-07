Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Loaded with elite prospects, Rangers’ minor league system could be solution to rebuild

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Up here on the Piedmont plateau, you can see a little more clearly. The air is a little crisper. The future is a lot brighter. And if you squint hard enough, out there on the horizon, you just might be able to spy what looks like a finish line for the Rangers’ rebuild.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#League System#Minor League#Mlb#Baseball#Rangers#Hickory#Mlb Pipeline#The New York Yankees#The White Sox#Prospect#Globe Life Field
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees prospects: Week 12 minor league review

New York Yankees, Major League Baseball, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Luis Gil, Washington Nationals, sports season, Syracuse Mets. With the Major League trade deadline approaching, scouts are hovering around the Yankees system making assessments for their teams in preparation for potential moves. Those scouts were able to witness some impressive performances as the Yankees saw their prospects pitch the system’s third no-hitter of the month, hit for a cycle, and earn recognition for their performances. Three of the four Yankees full season teams remain in first place and overall the system teams are playing winning baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees clearly dodged bullet keeping this player out of Joey Gallo trade

The New York Yankees escaped the trade deadline without surrendering any of their upper-echelon talent, no matter what detractors who desperately wish they’d cleaned out their farm system want you to believe. In 4-for-1 trade packages, though, the goal is to always keep the unheralded and largely-unnoticed gems out of...
MLBtheScore

Report: Rangers trade Gallo to Yankees for 4 prospects

The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Texas is also sending reliever Joely Rodriguez to the Yankees in exchange for right-hander Glenn Otto, second baseman Ezequiel Duran, shortstop Josh Smith, and infielder/outfielder Trevor Hauver, according to Passan. All four prospects are in New York's top 30, per MLB Pipeline, with Smith being the highest ranked at No. 14.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees pitching prospect signs minor-league deal with A’s

Domingo Acevedo is returning to the Oakland A’s. The former New York Yankees pitching prospect, released on Saturday by the A’s, signed a minor-league deal Monday to return to the Oakland organization, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
MLBFOX43.com

Phillies acquire minor league pitcher from Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates were able to combine on one of the smaller moves of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. The teams swapped minor leaguers on Friday, with the Phillies sending catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to the Pirates in exchange for left-handed pitcher Braeden Ogle. Gutierrez, 21, is hitting...
MLBallfans.co

Giants Sign Tyler Chatwood, Matt Shoemaker To Minors Contracts

The Giants have signed right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Matt Shoemaker to minor league contracts. MLB.com’s official transactions page was the first to report the Chatwood deal, while the Shoemaker news actually came from Evan Longoria, who mentioned Shoemaker had joined the Triple-A team during an interview with Sean Cunningham of KXTV Sacramento. Both hurlers were released within the last week, with the Blue Jays letting go of Chatwood and the Twins parting ways with Shoemaker.
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS TRADE FOR MINOR LEAGUE RELIEVER BRAEDEN OGLE!

The Phillies are acquiring minor league lefty Braeden Ogle from the Pirates, according Robert Murray of FanSided. Ogle, who turns 24 today, was drafted in the fourth round out of high school by the Pirates in 2016. As of 2019, when he was in A-ball, Ogle moved to a bullpen role. After finishing 2019 in High-A, Ogle was able to jump to Triple-A this year after the lost 2020 minor league season. In 31 2/3 innings, he’s punched out nearly 31% of batters, but has also walked nearly 17%. Ogle hasn’t appeared on a prospect list for a while, but before 2018 Baseball America assigned him a 50 grade on account of a 94-96 mile per hour fastball as well as a decent slider and changeup.
MLBthewatchdogonline.com

MLB: Mariners Trade

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline completed, we fans can finally see how the Mariners intend to compete in the immediate future. The trade deadline separates the league into three categories: buyers who mortgage their future to win now, sellers who haul in good players at the expense of their current stars, and teams who don’t think they need to make any moves, which is called staying put. The Mariners bought, but the good news is that they did so in such a way that they opened a window over the next four to five years where they could establish a dynasty in the MLB.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Aaron Sanchez DFA’d in series of roster moves

The SF Giants announced a series of roster moves on Sunday including designating Aaron Sanchez for assignment. Kevin Gausman was activated from paternity leave, whereas infielder Thairo Estrada was optioned to make room for reliever John Brebbia. SF Giants: Aaron Sanchez DFA’d in series of roster moves. The decision to...
Lone Star Ball

Minor league update for 7/26/21

Round Rock was supposed to play two in Reno after Sunday’s game was banged due to unhealthy air conditions, but the conditions were such Monday that they only played one. They will try to get two in on Tuesday. Hyeon-jong Yang gave up 5 runs in 5.1 IP, with 4...
MLBchatsports.com

Rays prospects and minor leagues: Myers, Romero earn promotions to Triple A

I always include weekly stats for players in Baseball America’s top 30 for the organization. This week, the pitching was a little thin:. Shane McClanahan (No. 5, no longer a prospect): majors. Shane Baz (No. 6): Olympics. Brendan McKay (No. 8): rehab assignment. Cole Wilcox (No. 10): injured list. Nick...
MLBallfans.co

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 1

Starter Adrian Sampson was the victim of non-support, as they used to say. Sampson took the loss despite giving up just one run on six hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out one. Iowa had four hits in this game, all singles. Center fielder Trayce Thompson was...
audacy.com

Minor League team plans #FreeBritney night at the ballpark

#FreeBritney has been circulating on social media and is a way to show support to pop icon Britney Spears who is still in a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie. The conservatorship is a court granted order for people who are unable to make decisions for themselves due to mental illness and other cognitive issues.
Dodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — July 30

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers jumped out to an early 2–0 lead in the 1st inning and added 2 more runs in the 7th inning as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 4–1 on Thursday night. SS Donovan Walton (2x5), DH Brian O’Keefe (2x4, RBI) and 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x3, RBI, BB) each recorded multi-hit games, while LF Jake Fraley (1x4, 2 RBI), CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, R), 2B Alen Hanson (1x2, 2B) and 3B/2B Jack Reinheimer (1x3, R) each collected 1 of the team’s 10 hits. In 2 games on rehab assignment with the Rainiers, Fraley is batting .200 (1x5) with 2 RBI and 2 walks. Starter Penn Murfee (4.1,4,1,1,3,6) allowed 1 run on 4 hits, while walking 3 and striking out 6 over 4.1 innings, but did not factor into the decision. LH Daniel Zamora (0.2,0,0,0,1,2), RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,1,0), RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,0,0,0,1,0), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,1,0) and RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,1,0,0,0,0) combined to allow 1 hit, walked 4 and struck out 2 over 4.2 innings in relief. Zamora improved to 2–0 with the win, while Schlitter recorded his 2nd save.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Twelve

Week: 6 G, 26 AB, .423/.464/.615, 11 H, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 1/1 SB (Low-A) 2021 Season: 59 G, 207 AB, .275/.412/.420, 57 H, 13 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 45 RBI, 40 BB, 60 K, 4/4 SB, .364 BABIP (Low-A) Trained...
allfans.co

Trading Joey Gallo Embodies Rangers’ Full ‘Embrace’ of Rebuilding

ARLINGTON, Texas — There are no two ways around it. When properly executed, rebuilds will be painful. Texas Rangers fans suffered a huge blow to morale when president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and the rest of the management team decided to cash in on their largest asset and bring a haul of four prospects to the organization for two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo.
MLBallfans.co

Minor League round up, July 29

AAA Sacramento (30-43) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 6-5 The River Cats mounted a comeback late in the game and almost won, courtesy of a 3-run eighth inning that featured home runs by catcher Joey Bart (No. 2 CPL) and third baseman/first baseman Jason Krizan. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy