Loaded with elite prospects, Rangers’ minor league system could be solution to rebuild

With the Major League Baseball trade deadline completed, we fans can finally see how the Mariners intend to compete in the immediate future. The trade deadline separates the league into three categories: buyers who mortgage their future to win now, sellers who haul in good players at the expense of their current stars, and teams who don’t think they need to make any moves, which is called staying put. The Mariners bought, but the good news is that they did so in such a way that they opened a window over the next four to five years where they could establish a dynasty in the MLB.