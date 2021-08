Last Week In Bitcoin is a new segment covering the week that was in Bitcoin, including all of the important news along with some analysis. It was the week we’ve been waiting for: We’ve spent most of the last week with the bitcoin price in the $40,000s, briefly seeing bitcoin eye $37,000 on Thursday before starting off its weekend run, which saw it break above $45,000 a few times as many asked themselves: Is this the start of the next bull run?