NSW has worst day of Covid pandemic with 319 new cases, five deaths and lockdown of Armidale
New South Wales has recorded its worst ever daily increase in Covid infections, at 319 new locally acquired cases, as the state continues to grapple with a deepening crisis. The state also recorded five deaths, three of which are linked to an outbreak at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney’s west, which was sparked by a health worker becoming infected and transferring coronavirus to patients.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0