Speak Now: WWE releases. SmackDown highlights

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not your typical Friday night show. Join Denise Salcedo on Speak Now Pro Wrestling as she discusses the major and unexpected news of new talents being released from WWE during the first portion of the show. Then in the second half of the show, Denise gives a quick review of the most noteworthy highlights from SmackDown.

