John Cena returned to the WWE last month for a 15-city tour dubbed the "Summer of Cena," which will eventually culminate in him challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam. Cena hasn't been able to consistently wrestle for the WWE in a few years due to his growing career in Hollywood, though he has stated repeatedly in interviews he'll never truly leave the WWE. In an interview with USA TODAY that dropped this week, the 16-time former world champion talked about his current role with the company, pointing out that at 44 he can't be the No. 1 star in the company like he was in his prime.