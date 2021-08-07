Cancel
AEW Dark results: Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Friday and you know what that means: a special edition of AEW Dark as a precursor to next Friday's Rampage debut in the same time slot. These matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida. Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) defeated D3 & Ryzin. This match marked D3's AEW return who...

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte Flair Going To AEW With Two Stars?

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most talented female Superstars WWE has ever seen, and it appears that she is making a stunning medical recovery. She was initially supposed to have huge plans for WrestleMania 37 as she already called out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka on a past episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, but that did not end up happening. After her return, Charlotte Flair faced off against Rhea Ripley and Asuka at WWE WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women’s Championship but was unable to win the match and become the new RAW Women’s Champion. She ultimately won the title at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view but lost it the next day to Nikki A.S.H., who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase and became the new RAW Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair’s bombshell AEW claims were also previously leaked.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dynamite Results: Malakai Black Vs. Cody Rhodes, Juventud Guerrera

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming, beginning at 8 pm ET from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to...
WWEBleacher Report

AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Malakai Black exploded onto the scene in AEW, immediately targeting Cody Rhodes and setting himself on a collision course with The American Nightmare. Wednesday night, the dark met the light in a hotly anticipated showdown between the competitors. Did Rhodes vanquish another foe or did Black send an emphatic message...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Going To Fire Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion who played a major role for the company throughout the pandemic. While, a plethora of WWE talents including two men who headlined SummerSlam last year – Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman – were released by the company this year. This has raised...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Beat Up’ AEW Star Before Show

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar is a powerhouse when it comes to tossing smaller opponents inside the ring. But, shockingly enough, he could do execute the same thing with someone of the size of The Big Show(Paul Wight), who is currently signed with AEW. Brock Lesnar had defeated The...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Steve Austin WWE Show Drug Offer Leaks

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s feud with The Rock has gone down in history as one of the most iconic feuds in all of professional wrestling. Their feud ended at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, which was Steve Austin’s final match as an in-ring competitor. It was the third match at WrestleMania in their feud. Steve Austin and The Rock Smackdown return also leaked recently.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former ECW Star Thinks Vince McMahon Might Own AEW

It’s been an interesting year for WWE as the company has released a number of talents after the company spent years seemingly hoarding talents by signing them to multi-year deals. Quite a few former WWE Superstars have ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling, and former ECW TV and Tag...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Major WWE Firings Rumor Leaks

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most popular WWE Superstars in the history of the company and has been involved in numerous matches and feuds throughout his career. He is also the brains behind NXT and helped make it grow to what it is today. Triple H buying WWE bombshell also leaked back in June.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Gives Adam Cole Huge WWE Paycheck

Triple H oversees the works of NXT and the contract dispute of Adam Cole has been a major concern for the brand. Billi Bhatti recently reported on RussosBrand.com that Adam Cole was signed from 2017-2020 for $500,000 per year on a 3-year deal. He further revealed that the former The Undisputed Era member as signed a 1-year extension last year for a bit more money.
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following card:. * Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed. * Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Five Matches Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Five matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The men’s division will be represented with a six-man match as The Varsity Blondes and Dante Martin take on The Acclaimed and Ryan Nemeth. The women’s division will be in action with Abadon vs. Killa Kate, Diamante vs. Big Swole, and Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion.
WWEf4wonline.com

Acclaimed, Big Swole, Dark Order part of five-match AEW Dark lineup

Five matches will be part of Tuesday's AEW Dark. With his brother and tag team partner Darius Martin still out due to injury, Dante Martin will continue to keep busy as he teams with The Varsity Blonds to face The Acclaimed and Ryan Nemeth. The Blonds and Acclaimed have been at odds the past few weeks as they continue to build to a tag team match between the two.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Stable Adds New Members

Through Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Cody Rhodes announced four AEW stars have been officially added to The Nightmare Family. They are: Fuego del Sol, Red Velvet, KiLynn King, and Baron Black. Rhodes noted fans may have thought Red Velvet was already in the group, but he never previously made it official.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: PAC Vs. Chuck Taylor, Lee Johnson Vs. Luther

Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.
f4wonline.com

AEW Dynamite live results: Fight for the Fallen

AEW Fight for the Fallen airs live tonight from Charlotte, North Carolina. A 10-man elimination tag match with The Elite taking on Hangman Page and The Dark Order is the key match on the show. If Page and Dark Order win, Page will earn a shot at Kenny Omega's AEW World title and Dark Order get a shot at The Young Bucks and their AEW World Tag Team titles.

