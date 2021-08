Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for today's edition of WWE NXT UK!. Jordan drops Tristan with a shoulder block when they run the ropes before taking him down with a wrist lock before the two exchange wrist locks and Jordan chokes Tristan in the ropes before dropping him with a back elbow and hitting a shoulder breaker before dropping him with an uppercut and locking in a rear chin lock. Tristan then briefly comes back and traps Jordan in the ropes before hitting a draping DDT and Jordan catches a kick and headbutts Tristan before finishing him with Devlinside for the pin and the win.