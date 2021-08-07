Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Takes extra-inning loss

Garcia (3-3) allowed an unearned run on one hit without retiring a batter, taking the loss Friday versus Milwaukee. The 28-year-old allowed a walkoff single to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th inning. This was Garcia's first loss since June 19 -- in the 17.1 innings between then and Friday, he yielded just three runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. The southpaw has become a prominent figure in San Francisco's bullpen, although not to the extent of the late-inning duo of Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers, who each pitched scoreless innings to keep Friday's game tied. Garcia has a 2.63 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB with a save, six holds and a blown save through 37 appearances.