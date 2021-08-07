Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Jarlin Garcia: Takes extra-inning loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garcia (3-3) allowed an unearned run on one hit without retiring a batter, taking the loss Friday versus Milwaukee. The 28-year-old allowed a walkoff single to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th inning. This was Garcia's first loss since June 19 -- in the 17.1 innings between then and Friday, he yielded just three runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. The southpaw has become a prominent figure in San Francisco's bullpen, although not to the extent of the late-inning duo of Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers, who each pitched scoreless innings to keep Friday's game tied. Garcia has a 2.63 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB with a save, six holds and a blown save through 37 appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Rowdy Tellez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#San Francisco#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
BaseballLaredo Morning Times

Tecolotes fall in extra innings against Monclova

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos battled until extra innings in their series opener against the Acereros de Monclova on Tuesday, but ultimately fell 6-3. The two-nation organization led for most of the game. Yet, Monclova completed the comeback as former big leaguer Addison Russell hit a three-run home run in the 11th to secure the three-run victory. The homer was Russell’s eighth of the year.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Aaron Sanchez: Logs two innings in return

Sanchez allowed a run on three hits and struck out one in two innings during Friday's 9-6 loss to Houston. The right-hander missed nearly three months with biceps tightness, and he battled a blister issue during his rehab assignment. Sanchez's first outing since he was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday was a mixed bag. He's expected to fill a multi-inning role out of the bullpen going forward. He's posted a 3.26 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings this year.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees clearly dodged bullet keeping this player out of Joey Gallo trade

The New York Yankees escaped the trade deadline without surrendering any of their upper-echelon talent, no matter what detractors who desperately wish they’d cleaned out their farm system want you to believe. In 4-for-1 trade packages, though, the goal is to always keep the unheralded and largely-unnoticed gems out of...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins, Tigers Have Grand Extra Innings Battle

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Twins started the game with a grand slam, but it was one for the Tigers that did them in for a 6-5 loss in 11 innings at home. Mitch Garver hit a grand slam in the first for Minnesota, but Eric Haase hit a game-tying grand slam in the ninth for Detroit. Willians Astudillo also homered for Minnesota. Jorge Alcala took the loss for the Twins. Minnesota and Detroit wrap up the series today.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals win Wednesday in extra innings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off AL saves leader Liam Hendriks.
MLBHastings Tribune

Rays lose to Yankees in extra innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Little went right for the Rays on Wednesday in their 3-1 loss to the Yankees in 10 innings. New York went ahead quickly in the 10th, Aaron Judge knocking in the go-ahead run with a hard single off the glove of shortstop Wander Franco that scored Gio Urshela, who was the runner on second to start the inning.
El Paso, TXelpasoheraldpost.com

Skeeters sink Chihuahuas in extra innings 4-3

Sugar Land’s J.J. Matijevic scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Skeeters a 4-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night. The Chihuahuas led 3-2 with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth when Jake Meyers’ RBI single tied the game.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Dodgers’ extra-inning frustrations continue in Arizona

PHOENIX — Back on April 16 at Petco Park, the Dodgers scored five times in the 12th inning to beat the San Diego Padres. If they had known then that it might be their only extra-inning win of the season, maybe they would have savored it a little more. The...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Lou Trivino: Snags extra-inning win

Trivino (4-4) allowed an unearned run on one hit in one inning, earning the extra-inning win Wednesday over San Diego. The 29-year-old saw the initial runner Ha-Seong Kim score on an error, but Trivino was able to limit the damage there. Matt Olson's two-run walkoff double in the bottom of the frame gave Trivino his first win since June 11. Oakland's closer has been steady this season with a 1.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 45:24 K:BB across 50.2 innings. He's collected 17 saves, six holds and two blown saves, but he's a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances since the start of June.
Akron, OHMirror

Curve outlast Akron in extra-inning victory

AKRON, Ohio — No matter what changes in minor league baseball — and there have been many changes this year — you can always count on good games between the Curve and Akron. The two teams played another good one Tuesday night, with the Curve edging the RubberDucks, 5-4, in...
MLBinquirer.com

The Phillies are hot on the Mets’ heels | Extra Innings

WASHINGTON — From the vantage point of the visitor’s dugout along the third-base line here at Nationals Park, the Phillies have a straight-on look at the right-field wall, which doubles as the out-of-town scoreboard. Let it be said, then, that the opportunity to climb into first place this week is...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Angels extend Dodgers' run of extra-innings futility

Jose Iglesias hit a home run and added a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning as the Los Angeles Angels earned a 4-3 interleague victory Friday against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Jack Mayfield had a home run and added an RBI on a bloop single in the 10th...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Just how bad are the Dodgers in extra innings?

The Dodgers lost another game in extra innings on Friday night. It happened in familiar fashion for a team that seems to be perplexed by the free runner on second base. In the top of the 10th inning, AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger, and Billy McKinney all flew out harmlessly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy