Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Perfect day at plate
O'Neill went 4-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals. O'Neill singled and scored in the second inning and later added another run with his 410-foot shot off Mike Minor in the fourth. The 26-year-old outfielder has been red-hot so far in August, going 11-for-17 (.647) with three extra-base hits and five runs scored in five games. O'Neill continues improving on his breakout 2021 campaign and he's now slashing .286/.346/.528 with 18 home runs.www.cbssports.com
