Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Perfect day at plate

Hilliard went 3-for-3 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in a 12-3 win over the Angels on Tuesday. Hilliard didn't start the contest, but he still nabbed four plate appearances after C.J. Cron (groin) was removed following his second at-bat. Hilliard reached base in each of his trips to the plate, and he produced a three-run homer to right field in the fourth inning that extended Colorado's lead to nine runs. The multi-hit game was the first of the campaign for Hilliard, who is still batting a paltry .186 on the season.