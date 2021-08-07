Giants' Brandon Belt: Mashes 12th homer

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals. The young shortstop capped the scoring on the night for the Jays by taking Domingo Tapia the other way in the seventh inning. Bichette has been on fire lately, posting four multi-hit performances in the last seven games while slashing .423/.500/.808 with three homers and three steals. On the season, he's batting .298 with 19 home runs, 16 stolen bases, 71 RBI and 81 runs through 100 games.