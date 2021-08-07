Giants' Brandon Belt: Mashes 12th homer
Belt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Milwaukee. The first baseman has hit safely in both games since he returned from the injured list, and the hitting streak is up to 11 games dating back to before his knee injury. Belt's homer Friday accounted for San Francisco's lone run in the contest. He's up to 12 long balls, 30 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases while posting an .883 OPS through 209 plate appearances.www.cbssports.com
