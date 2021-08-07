Cancel
Brewers' Brent Suter: Notches 11th win

 3 days ago

Suter (11-5) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Friday versus San Francisco. With 11 wins, Suter ranks first in the majors among relief pitchers. He successfully stranded the initial runner in the 10th inning Friday, and Milwaukee walked it off with a Rowdy Tellez single. Suter's 1.31 WHIP suggests he's gotten a bit lucky to maintain a 2.82 ERA through 54.1 innings, but he's emerged as a fairly reliable option in high-leverage situations.

