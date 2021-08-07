Cancel
Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Scores both runs in win

Garcia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over San Francisco. The outfielder opened the scoring with a second-inning solo shot, his second homer in his last six games. Garcia was then the initial runner for Milwaukee in the 10th inning, and he scored the winning run on a Rowdy Tellez single. With five multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, Garcia is swinging the bat well lately. He's posted an .800 OPS and .267 batting average while adding 19 homers, 67 RBI, 49 runs scored and six stolen bases through 383 plate appearances this year.

