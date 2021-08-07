Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Scores both runs in win

The Milwaukee Brewers won on and off the diamond on Wednesday. In Pittsburgh, the Brewers never trailed in its 7-3 victory over the Pirates. Avisail Garcia drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the first inning before Lorenzo Cain's two-RBI double in the fourth inning made it a 3-0 advantage. The Brewers doubled up the Pirates in the sixth inning Luis Urias drove in two on a double and Kolten Wong tallied another run with an RBI sacrifice fly. Tyrone Taylor ended the Brewers scoring with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning. Rodolfo Castro provided the offense for the Pirates, hitting homers in the seventh and ninth innings to cut the deficit.