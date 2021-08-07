Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Logan Webb: Fans nine in quality start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Webb allowed a run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings, taking a no-decision versus Milwaukee on Friday. The right-hander was every bit as good as Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes in this contest, as both pitchers' lone runs allowed came on solo home runs. Webb has posted three straight quality starts, but he has just one win to show for it in that span. He owns a 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 82:24 K:BB through 79 innings this year. Webb is projected to make his next start at home versus Colorado next week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Quality Start#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Webb scheduled to start for San Francisco against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-40, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (62-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) LINE: Giants +112, Dodgers -129; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Logan Webb, Kyle Finnegan, Jo Adell

Get comfortable. There’s a lot to cover from the fallout of a frantic MLB trade deadline. Four of the recommended pick-ups have already benefitted from a change of scenery. Ten more could see (if they haven’t already) a more lucrative role on a lighter roster. That includes many potential new closers, but none of them are even guaranteed to get their team’s next save opportunity. If seeking saves, consider them dart throws that may need to be replaced in a week or two.
MLBfangraphs.com

Logan Webb Is Sinking His Way to Success

For much of the San Francisco Giants’ wildly improbable 2021 season, the story of their pitching success (they have the third-best ERA and fourth-best FIP in baseball) has centered on a group of revitalized veterans, namely Kevin Gausman, Anthony DeSclafani, Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood, who have pitched better than ever, or at least better than they have in years. The shine on that group has begun to fade in recent weeks, however: the staff ace, Gausman, had a rough July and DeSclafani has struggled recently and now finds himself on the Injured List. Enter Logan Webb, a pitcher much their junior, who couldn’t have picked a better time to get his first taste of big league success.
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBallfans.co

Giants Sign Tyler Chatwood, Matt Shoemaker To Minors Contracts

The Giants have signed right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Matt Shoemaker to minor league contracts. MLB.com’s official transactions page was the first to report the Chatwood deal, while the Shoemaker news actually came from Evan Longoria, who mentioned Shoemaker had joined the Triple-A team during an interview with Sean Cunningham of KXTV Sacramento. Both hurlers were released within the last week, with the Blue Jays letting go of Chatwood and the Twins parting ways with Shoemaker.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Fans nine in tough loss

Fried (7-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings as Atlanta fell 2-1 to the Mets. He struck out nine. The southpaw set a new season high in whiffs while tossing 67 of 106 pitches for strikes, but Fried still came out on the wrong end of the decision. He's delivered a quality start in two of his last three outings and eight times overall this year, leading to a 4.32 ERA and 94:32 K:BB through 91.2 innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees clearly dodged bullet keeping this player out of Joey Gallo trade

The New York Yankees escaped the trade deadline without surrendering any of their upper-echelon talent, no matter what detractors who desperately wish they’d cleaned out their farm system want you to believe. In 4-for-1 trade packages, though, the goal is to always keep the unheralded and largely-unnoticed gems out of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Thairo Estrada starting at shortstop for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting sixth in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thairo will make his 14th appearance at shortstop this season after Brandon Crawford received a breather against their division competition. In a matchup against left-hander Madison Bumgarner, our models project Estrada to score 10.5...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Michael Pineda: Settles for quality start Monday

Pineda didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter. The right-hander blanked Detroit over five innings before Miguel Cabrera belted a two-run shot off him in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' German Marquez: Wins quality start

Marquez (9-8) won Saturday's 5-3 victory against the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in six innings. Marquez only runs allowed came on a Jake Cronenworth home run in the third as the righty has thrown consecutive quality starts and gone six innings in eight straight turns. The 26-year-old has a solid 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 134:48 K:BB in 22 starts.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Fans nine in no-decision

Peralta allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings in a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Peralta, it took Milwaukee's offense until the seventh inning to take the lead for good, but he avoided taking a loss. The 25-year-old has collected a win and three no-decisions in his last four starts. Peralta continues to be a pleasant surprise this year with a 2.21 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 154:49 K:BB through 114 innings across 21 appearances (20 starts). The right-hander is projected to make his next start versus a depleted Cubs team next week.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Daniel Lynch: Falls to Jays in quality start

Lynch (1-3) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Royals were downed 6-4 by the Blue Jays. He struck out two. While he was far from dominant, Lynch tossed 63 of 107 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight quality start. The rookie southpaw still has a 6.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through his first 22 big-league innings, but he's beginning to flash the potential that makes him one of Kansas City's top pitching prospects.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants to practice at Newark stadium in front of invited fans

Joe Judge said at his introductory press conference last year that he wanted his team to not only reflect the community it represents but be a visible part of it. He envisioned lots of local events in which the Giants would interact with fans. Then, two months later, the pandemic...
MLBWTOP

Cueto expected to start for the Giants against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-41, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-38, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +106, Dodgers -122; over/under is...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Michael Wacha: Fans nine in no-decision

Wacha didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Yankees, allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out nine. As is the Tampa Bay way, Wacha wasn't allowed to go too deep into the game despite his impressive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy