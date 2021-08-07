Giants' Logan Webb: Fans nine in quality start
Webb allowed a run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings, taking a no-decision versus Milwaukee on Friday. The right-hander was every bit as good as Milwaukee ace Corbin Burnes in this contest, as both pitchers' lone runs allowed came on solo home runs. Webb has posted three straight quality starts, but he has just one win to show for it in that span. He owns a 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 82:24 K:BB through 79 innings this year. Webb is projected to make his next start at home versus Colorado next week.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0