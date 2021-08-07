IN FOCUS Discussion: Assistance Dog Awareness Week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The first week of August is observed as Assistance Dog Appreciation Week. Assistance dogs are crucial to their human companions, helping them with debilitating physical and mental conditions that can be life-threatening. These dogs could be guide dogs, signal dogs, or dogs trained to help people with a wide variety of disabilities. According to Assistance Dogs International, these dogs are trained to do three or more tasks to mitigate the effects of an individual’s disability. This is also a time to recognize their trainers, who devote substantial amounts of time to teach them the skills that they need to be successful in their work.