Birmingham, AL

Jefferson County health officials looking to increase access to COVID-19 testing

By Lauren Jackson
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, so does the need for COVID-19 testing. Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said officials at the Legion Field vaccination site have seen people showing up for COVID-19 testing, but it is not currently offered. Hicks said the health department is also getting an increase in calls about testing, so they are looking to increase testing soon.

www.wbrc.com

