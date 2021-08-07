Sonic Colors: Ultimate’s New Trailer Giving A ‘Wisp Spotlight’

Fans recently received a new trailer about Sonic Colors: Ultimate from developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment on August 5, and it focuses solely on the Wisps, as these creatures are a very special character to Sonic. Wisps are a group of alien species from Planet Wisp who are enslaved by Eggman, these little creatures may be diminutive, but they are very powerful, much so that an entire trailer has been dedicated to highlighting the powers and abilities that will be given to the Wisps during the game. But be wary, Wisps will act as both a plot device and an ability.