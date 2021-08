On Monday, a survey data from Institute of Supply Management (ISM), the Tempe, Arizona-headquartered world’s oldest and largest supply management association, had revealed that US national factory activity had grown at a slower-than-anticipated pace for the second straight month in July, as a sweeping shortage of raw materials persisted, however, ISM data also had unfurled strong signs that a baleful bottleneck in supply-chains might begin to ease off, pointing towards a shimmering ray of hope for a US economy that had long been languishing from a mass-scale supply chain disruptions across the country.