Britney Spears has described her father Jamie Spears as “threatening and scary” in new court documents related to her conservatorship battle, according to TMZ.The musician and her new lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mathew S Rosengart, submitted the documents as part of their attempt to have her father removed from his role as conservator of her estate.They go on to say that Jamie Spears is incapable of handling Britney’s financial affairs, stating that the Spears family "struggled financially under his leadership and filed for bankruptcy in 1998." They add that father and daughter are no longer on speaking terms, and...