Jeff Tweedy Shares Heartfelt Song For His Wife “In a Sad Kinda Way” On Their 26th Anniversary

By Dylan Clark
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilco frontman Jeff Tweedy decided to celebrate the 26th anniversary of his marriage to wife Susie Miller in endearing fashion by releasing an unheard demo of a new song called “In a Sad Kinda Way,” which he wrote for her. The song was shared on his recently launched newsletter called Starship Casual.

Roky Erickson
Angel Olsen
Sharon Van Etten
Jeff Tweedy
#Parks And Recreation#Wilco#Japanese Breakfast#Wa
MusicStereogum

Jeff Tweedy Launches Substack Newsletter

Jeff Tweedy is starting a newsletter. The Wilco leader, who has two books under his belt already with How To Write One Song and Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), will send out the first entry of Starship Casual tomorrow, to coincide with the start of Wilco’s four. Per a press release, the newsletter will include “unreleased music, record and book recommendations, thoughts on the process of songwriting, tour stories, and more.” He goes deeper on what to expect from it here.
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy talks band breakups, music, sports and Sleater-Kinney

The combination of Wilco, an alt-country act who morphed into an eclectic indie rock band, and fiery feminist punk rockers Sleater-Kinney might sound like an odd fit. However, two common denominators are that both bands push the sonic envelope and have influenced a number of recording artists. Wilco’s singer-songwriter Jeff...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Subscribe to Jeff Tweedy’s New Newsletter ‘Starship Casual’: Unreleased Music, Recs & More

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has not yet mastered social media as a proper means of fan connection. In lieu of learning the new platforms, the enduring artist announced a new newsletter to be published on Substack. The newsletter builds upon the substantial virtual following he built throughout the pandemic which evolved into his livestreamed Instagram family series, The Tweedy Show. Beginning on August 5, Starship Casual promises to share unreleased music, record and book recommendations, thoughts on the process of songwriting, tour stories, and more.
Musicwfpk.org

Jeff Tweedy wants to engage fans with newsletter

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy wants to feel more connected with you, so he’s announced a new Substack newsletter. Starship Casual will provide subscribers stories from the road, previously unreleased music, music recommendations, and more. In a statement Tweedy explained why he wanted to engage with fans in this way:. “I know...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen Melt Into Acoustic Version of ‘Like I Used To’ on ‘Kimmel’

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen performed an intimate acoustic version of “Like I Used To” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. After being introduced by David Spade, who was guest hosting for Kimmel that evening, the duo sat with their acoustic guitars and melted into the track. They harmonized on the chorus and traded verses, with Olsen taking the second in a fringe jacket. Van Etten and Olsen released the duet in May, debuting it on The Tonight Show a month later. Following their Kimmel performance, they officially released the acoustic version of the song. “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said of their collaboration. “We highway high-fived many times along the way…I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.” Added Olsen: “The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”
MusicStereogum

Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To (Acoustic)”

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen have shared an acoustic version of their collaborative track “Like I Used To,” which topped our best songs of the week list when it came out in May. They went on to perform it on Fallon and they’ll be back on late-night television tonight to do the acoustic version on Kimmel. Check it out below.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Alan Jackson Shares Late Son-in-Law’s ‘Emotional’ Reaction to His Wedding Song

Alan Jackson wrote a song especially for his daughters' weddings, and in a new interview, he shares the reaction his late son-in-law had upon hearing the track. Jackson's new single is "You'll Always Be My Baby," a song from his current album, Where Have You Gone. He wrote the song to serve as his daughters' wedding song, and in an interview with his label, the country icon says that while all three of his daughters found the song touching, his son-in-law, Ben Selecman — who was married to Jackson's oldest daughter, Mattie — had a particularly strong reaction to hearing it for the first time.
CelebritiesMorning Sun

Ronnie James Dio’s posthumous memoir, 5 Things to Know

The late Ronnie James Dio had a big life in rock ‘n’ roll, which included fronting the bands Elf, Rainbow and Black Sabbath/Heaven & Hell, as well as his own group over the course of 10 studio albums. He also helmed the all-star Hear ‘n Aid to raise money for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Dusty Hill’s Wife Writes Heartfelt Farewell to ‘The Dust’

Dusty Hill’s wife, Charleen McCrory, posted a heartfelt farewell to her late husband late Monday night (August 2, 2021). The ZZ Top founding bassist and the actress married in 2002. Hill died July 28 at age 72. In McCrory’s post on ZZ Top’s Facebook page, she shared that last Wednesday morning “my greatest love woke me up and we talked and as he was sweetly chatting with me he suddenly stopped and he was gone in an instant.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MIKE PORTNOY: JOEY JORDISON Was 'Was An Incredible Drummer' And 'A Great Guy'

In a new Modern Drummer Instagram Live chat hosted by ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante, Mike Portnoy discussed this week's tragic passing of former SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. The ex-DREAM THEATER drummer told Benante (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I actually heard the news from you. You hit me up on a thread that me, you and Chris Jericho have. And I couldn't believe it. I was actually getting in my car to go pick up a pizza, I had to get out of the car and run back in the house to tell [my son] Max, 'cause Joey was — is — Max's biggest drum hero. I mean, I was devastated and shocked, but I know especially for Max it's hard. It's really the first time he's lost a drum hero. But for me, it's shocking as well.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Our 10 Favorite Dusty Hill Stories

Following the news of Dusty Hill's death at age 72, many fans have been mourning through music: looking back at his finest moments as bassist and occasional singer in ZZ Top. But Hill was quite a character even away from their songs, generating headlines both hilarious and fascinating. For the...
MusicSFGate

Remembering Dusty Hill, by ZZ Top's Longtime Publicist: 'He Was a Star and Also Literally an Average Joe'

Industry veteran Bob Merlis has been involved with publicity efforts on behalf of ZZ Top for the better part of four decades of the band’s 50+ year existence. He was publicity director at Warner Bros. Records when the group signed with that label in the late 1970s and estimates that he’s seen them perform more than 120 times over the years. Here, he remembers Dusty Hill, the group’s bassist since 1970, who died Wednesday at the age of 72.

Comments / 0

