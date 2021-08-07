Jeff Tweedy Shares Heartfelt Song For His Wife “In a Sad Kinda Way” On Their 26th Anniversary

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen performed an intimate acoustic version of “Like I Used To” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. After being introduced by David Spade, who was guest hosting for Kimmel that evening, the duo sat with their acoustic guitars and melted into the track. They harmonized on the chorus and traded verses, with Olsen taking the second in a fringe jacket. Van Etten and Olsen released the duet in May, debuting it on The Tonight Show a month later. Following their Kimmel performance, they officially released the acoustic version of the song. “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said of their collaboration. “We highway high-fived many times along the way…I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.” Added Olsen: “The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”