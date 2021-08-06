Woman Shot And Killed In Area Of West Concord Street In South End

BOSTON (CBS) – Three Boston police officers were seriously hurt during a struggle outside Boston Public Library on Tuesday. Cornelio Conley, 43, of Boston was arrested as a result.
Boston Police said they responded to a call for an “emotionally disturbed person” around 8:30 a.m. The man was allegedly exposing himself and when he was asked by library staff to leave, he was combative and attacked an employee.
When officers arrived, police said Conley resisted arrest and threw a tarp that hit an officer. He punched and bit officers as well.
Officers used department-issued OC spray and needed backup to arrest Conley. Once he was taken into custody, Conley was treated for his exposure to the OC spray, police said.
The officers’ injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Conley will be charged with lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Comments / 2