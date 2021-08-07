Meteorite-Made Timepieces
The SELTEN SERIES 00 and SERIES 01 watches are a demure accessory for avid timepiece aficionados to incorporate into their collection when looking to keep time in an unexpectedly stylish and outer space-inspired manner. The watched are achieved using material sourced from the Muonionalusta meteorite, which helps to give it its otherworldly finish and appearance. This results in a dial that is naturally formulated and helps to show off the beauty of the meteorite-sourced material.
