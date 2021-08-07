Meteorite-Made Timepieces

Years ago, before everyone had a digital clock on their smartphone, racing teams used analog stopwatches to time their cars' laps and track their performance. "Watches were the best way to keep track of how the cars are performing and will always be needed during a race because you aren't just racing other drivers, but also against the clock," said Cameron Barr, CEO of the popular watch-buying and reselling service Craft and Tailored. This relationship lent itself to watch makers designing timepieces in collaboration with car companies, partnerships that have been ongoing, in some cases, for decades now. And at the top end, the results are as opulent, exclusive—and sometimes expensive—as the cars upon which they are inspired. Here are some of our favorites.