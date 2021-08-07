Pesticide-Removing Food Washers
The Garrnish Pesticide Purifier is a kitchen accessory for those who are weary about the kinds of additives that could be lurking on their favorite fruits and vegetables. The unit works by having fresh ingredients added in before being activated to effectively remove up to 90% of common pesticides along with the ability to remove 99.9% of Chlorpyrifos and Dichlorvos pesticides. The unit makes use of electrolysis technology to clean without the use of additional chemicals for a truly safe, effective experience.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0