Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, but light rainfall may linger into the early morning hours. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
