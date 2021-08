Houston Texans running backs Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay are listed as co-starters ahead of David Johnson on the team's latest unofficial depth chart. The depth chart could change multiple times between now and Week 1, but this is what the Texans are going with in their first preseason game on Saturday versus the Green Bay Packers. Ingram played only 11 games last year for the Baltimore Ravens and averaged his fewest yards per carry (4.2) since the 2014 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Ingram's current ADP in standard leagues is RB50, behind both Johnson (RB39) and Lindsay (RB47).