New York Yankees Recap: Brett Gardner walked it off for the Yankees in the eleventh
The New York Yankees entered last night’s game looking to at least split the series with the Seattle Mariners after winning the first game last night. However, they had no starting pitcher for the game, so they put together a nine pitcher bullpen game and won it in the eleven inning with a walk-off by the longest-tenured Yankee Brett Gardner. The final score was the New York Yankees 3 the Seattle Mariners 2.empiresportsmedia.com
Comments / 1