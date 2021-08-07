New York Yankees Recap: Brett Gardner walked it off for the Yankees in the eleventh

This afternoon the New York Yankees and ace Gerrit Cole went for what may be their most important game this season. A sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees have had big problems this season winning against the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. However, in the past two nights, the Yankees have taken the first two games of the series and had a chance for the sweep today and a possible turnaround to their season. Cole faced the Tampa Bay pitcher Luis Patino. The sweep was not to be had as the Rays shut out the Yankees 14-0.