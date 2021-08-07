Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

New York Yankees Recap: Brett Gardner walked it off for the Yankees in the eleventh

By William Parlee
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Yankees entered last night’s game looking to at least split the series with the Seattle Mariners after winning the first game last night. However, they had no starting pitcher for the game, so they put together a nine pitcher bullpen game and won it in the eleven inning with a walk-off by the longest-tenured Yankee Brett Gardner. The final score was the New York Yankees 3 the Seattle Mariners 2.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 1

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees Recap#The New York Yankees#The Seattle Mariners 2#Cal Raleigh#Clay Homes#Seattle Mariners 1 New
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Considering Moving Luke Voit For ‘Salary Room’?

The New York Yankees already made a splash when they traded for Joey Gallo on Wednesday night, but are there more moves to be made?. YES Network’s Jack Curry on Thursday reported first baseman Luke Voit has “drawn interest in trade discussions” that the Yankees have ongoing with “multiple teams.” Voit has been on the injured list since July 16 due to left knee inflammation, but is getting closer to a return.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

UPDATE: New York Yankees Add Big Slugger

The New York Yankees have added Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo to their already big lineup. I say big because Gallo not only has 35 home runs this season but he is 6'5", to go along with 6'6" Gioncarlo Stanton and 6'7" Aaron Judge. UAlbany and Siena face front courts smaller than that in college hoops. Ok, that may be a stretch but those guys are really big Major League Baseball players.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees: 3 Major takeaways from Yankees series win

The New York Yankees entered last night’s early evening game after a 3-1 win over the Marlins last night when the Yankees saw their newest hitter Anthony Rizzo hit a 449′ foot home run at LoanDepot Park in Miami. He became an instant Yankee favorite. The Yankees had the same lineup featuring 4 lefty hitters, including another new Yankee, Joey Gallo. Domingo German faced the Marlins Trevor Rogers. Rizzo hit another home run, and the Yankees won it 4-2. Just before the game, Marlins manager Don Mattingly although vaccinated, tested positive for the Covid virus, the bench coach James Rowson managed the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees clearly dodged bullet keeping this player out of Joey Gallo trade

The New York Yankees escaped the trade deadline without surrendering any of their upper-echelon talent, no matter what detractors who desperately wish they’d cleaned out their farm system want you to believe. In 4-for-1 trade packages, though, the goal is to always keep the unheralded and largely-unnoticed gems out of...
MLBPosted by
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York Yankee Trade Parade Continues

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing like his job depends on it. Maybe it does and the same goes for his manager. Though both will be quickly employed if let go, it is not the same as being at the head of the New York Yankees organization. Early Thursday evening, Cashman added a power hitting first baseman, with four Gold Gloves and a World Series ring to his line-up.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' John King: Also headed to New York

King (shoulder) has been traded by the Rangers to the Yankees on Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. King has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in parts of two major-league seasons. Prior to the landing on the injured list July 6, he had managed a 3.52 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 40 strikeouts across 46 innings. He was regularly relied upon to pitch multiple innings and could fill a similar role in New York once he is able to return.
MLBPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

New York Yankees Trades Paying Dividends

When New York Yankees General Manger Brian Cashman traded for Anthony Rizzo, he knew exactly what he was getting. Cashman had signed a large framed, slick fielding first baseman named Mark Teixeira back in 2009. That worked out pretty well for the Bronx Bombers. Don't be surprised if Mr. Rizzo sticks around New York for a long time. In just his third game, the former Cub led the Yankees back in the eighth inning, as they defeated the Marlins, 3-1 Sunday afternoon. Thanks much in part to their new acquisitions, New York swept the three-game series from Miami and finished the road trip at 6-4.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees take game two from the Rays in an exciting 10th inning

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s game looking to take the series with a second win after last night’s 4-3 win. Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees with Michael Wacha for the Tampa Bay Rays. At the very last moment before the game, slugger Aaron Judge was removed from the starting lineup favoring Estevan Florial for an unspecified reason. However, it was noted that he did not take part in batting practice earlier in the day. The New York Yankees won the game in one of the most exciting 10th inning baseball fans have seen. The final score was Yankees 3 Rays 1.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Analysis: A new insight to what may be wrong with the Yankees

The big question across all of baseball is what’s wrong with the New York Yankees. The question arises because, at the beginning of the season, most baseball insiders said that the New York Yankees were to team to beat in the 2021 season. It was named a championship-caliber baseball team. Yet, almost two-thirds of the way through the season, the fact is that the Yankees cannot consistently win games and are not the championship team that was advertised.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: In a game filled with everything the Yankees win 3-1

The New York Yankees went into tonight’s three-game series with the Miami Marlins, hoping to turn the page after a devastating shutout by the Tampa Bay Rays last night. With a brand new lineup of four lefty hitters, the Yankees were hoping to turn their season around. The Yankees acquired both Joey Gallo from the Rangers and Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs at the trade deadline, plus a couple of new pitchers. Jameson Taillon faced the Marlins Thompson. The Yankees won the game 3-1.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Rizzo homers again in Yankees second win over the Marlins

The New York Yankees entered tonight’s early evening game after a 3-1 win over the Marlins last night when the Yankees saw their newest hitter hit a 449′ foot home run at LoanDepot Park Miami. He became an instant Yankee favorite. The Yankees had the same lineup featuring 4 lefty hitters, including another new Yankee, Joey Gallo. Domingo German faced the Marlins Trevor Rogers. Just before the game, Marlins manager Don Mattingly although vaccinated, tested positive for the Covid virus, the bench coach James Rowson managed the game.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees totally embarrassed in sweep attempt

This afternoon the New York Yankees and ace Gerrit Cole went for what may be their most important game this season. A sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees have had big problems this season winning against the Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays. However, in the past two nights, the Yankees have taken the first two games of the series and had a chance for the sweep today and a possible turnaround to their season. Cole faced the Tampa Bay pitcher Luis Patino. The sweep was not to be had as the Rays shut out the Yankees 14-0.
MLBchatsports.com

BREAKING: New York Yankees acquiring Anthony Rizzo

Last night, the New York Yankees made a serious power move when they acquired Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers. The Bombers have been historically bad by their standards from the left side of the plate and Gallo was set to provide a much needed boost. Today, the Yankees had...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Trade For Angels Pitcher

Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees have been extremely active before this year’s trade deadline, and on the Friday, the front office made yet another move. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Yankees are acquiring left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels. Heaney, 30, has...
MLBNew York Post

Brett Gardner’s big night may be window into his best Yankees role

Brett Gardner, force off the bench. Actually, the Yankees have contemplated that for quite a while now, except that Gardner’s outfield successors keep flaming out and the man himself annually proves to be as durable as a Galapagos tortoise. On Friday night at Yankee Stadium, though, the struggling 37-year-old began his work shift in the eighth inning and provided a whole week’s worth of impact in just four frames, leading the Yankees to a huge, 3-2, 11-inning victory over the Mariners by starting the game-tying rally and completing the game-finishing drive.

Comments / 1

Community Policy