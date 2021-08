AMSTERDAM — RiverFest 2021 will be held Aug. 7 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Riverlink Park. Over 50 vendors have signed up to participate in the event, a news release said. Attendees will be able to eat, shop and listen to live music from Steve Cowles and MedRock. There will be X-Squad Water Ski shows at 1 and 5 p.m. The event will end with fireworks.