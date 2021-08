A year ago at this time, area high school athletes were getting used to the "new normal." Now, they're trying to get "back to normal." Last July when local schools held voluntary summer workouts — the first sanctioned activities for high school athletes and teams across the state since all were shutdown 3 1/2 months before due to the coronavirus pandemic — there were certain requirements and regulations that were required as Phase I of the Department of Education’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance plan was in effect. Then, in addition to the standard pre-participation physical examination forms, the completion of the IHSAA’s 2020-21 Health History Update Questionnaire and Consent & Release Certificate was also required.